Taylor completed 26 of 39 passes for 329 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins. He also gained 60 yards on 12 rushes.

Taylor's passing yardage total was a career high, and he threw at least one touchdown for the third straight week. Meanwhile, his 60 yards on the ground were the most since he rushed for 68 against the 49ers in Week 6. Taylor was integral to Buffalo's second-half comeback, tossing a pair of scores to Charles Clay, the second which gave the Bills a 31-28 lead with 1:20 remaining in regulation. Although his team was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, Taylor will try to wrap up the regular season on a strong note in Week 17 against a white flag-waving Jets squad.