Taylor was given "a veteran's day off" at practice Thursday.

Taylor, who has been nursing a groin injury, practiced fully Wednesday, but was rested Thursday. In any case, Taylor is not in the Bills' Week 17 starting mix, with fellow QB EJ Manuel having been handed the reins on that front for Sunday's season finale against the Jets.

