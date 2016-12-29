Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Rested Thursday
Taylor was given "a veteran's day off" at practice Thursday.
Taylor, who has been nursing a groin injury, practiced fully Wednesday, but was rested Thursday. In any case, Taylor is not in the Bills' Week 17 starting mix, with fellow QB EJ Manuel having been handed the reins on that front for Sunday's season finale against the Jets.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely sitting in Week 17•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still an option for Week 17•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Provides 389 yards of offense in Week 16 loss•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Throws touchdown against Browns•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Week 15 starter•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Starting status in question?•