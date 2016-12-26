Coach Rex Ryan confirmed that Taylor will start Week 17 at the Jets, The Buffalo News reports.

Taylor's own play certainly wouldn't have gotten him benched for the finale, as he put up 329 yards through the air and another 60 on the ground in Saturday's loss to the Dolphins. However, with the Bills officially eliminated there was at least a remote chance for the team to give EJ Manuel a look in a meaningless game. Manuel could still see some garbage time action, but it looks like you can start Taylor as your normally would. With a number of teams perhaps about to rest their quarterback in Week 17, Taylor could be a viable option considering he's almost always good for something with his legs. We'll also be keeping an eye on the weather in this one.