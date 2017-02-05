Taylor, who's still recovering from core muscle surgery, says he'd like to return, BuffaloBills.com reports. "Of course," said the quarterback this week. "I know the team very well. I know how close we are as a team. I know the talent that we have on the team. We can be a very special team, especially with the right leadership, and I believe we have some coaches in that are definitely ready to go out there and make us work and get things turned around. So definitely looking forward to seeing what they can bring."

We'll see if the feeling is mutual after the team got all wishy-washy on him down the stretch amid the Rex Ryan firing. While Taylor has his flaws, he did put up a lot of points with a banged-up offense and has proven to be a good protector of the ball, with 37 touchdown passes and just 12 picks over his two seasons as Buffalo's starter. Plus there may be no one else available that's any better. At issue remains his lack of size as well as troubles bringing the team back from deficits. One thing to note is that Taylor worked with new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison while he was a backup with the Ravens, and is quite familiar with the offense Dennison plans to roll out.