Taylor will see a specialist in Philadelphia in the coming days to determine whether his core muscle injury will require surgery, NFL.com reports.

Taylor, who will not start in Week 17, was rested at Thursday's practice and has reportedly been dealing with a groin injury of late. It has now come to light that Taylor will meet with Dr. William Myers in Philadelphia in order to determine the severity of Taylor's injury. According to NFL.com, the surgery Taylor would undergo would carry a recovery time of upwards of six weeks.