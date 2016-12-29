Bills' Tyrod Taylor: To meet with doctors regarding groin injury
Taylor will see a specialist in Philadelphia in the coming days to determine whether his core muscle injury will require surgery, NFL.com reports.
Taylor, who will not start in Week 17, was rested at Thursday's practice and has reportedly been dealing with a groin injury of late. It has now come to light that Taylor will meet with Dr. William Myers in Philadelphia in order to determine the severity of Taylor's injury. According to NFL.com, the surgery Taylor would undergo would carry a recovery time of upwards of six weeks.
More News
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely inactive Sunday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Rested Thursday•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Likely sitting in Week 17•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still an option for Week 17•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Provides 389 yards of offense in Week 16 loss•
-
Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Throws touchdown against Browns•