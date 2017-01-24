Taylor was named as an alternate for the upcoming Pro Bowl, but won't be able to play in the game due to his recovery from core muscle surgery, BuffaloBills.com reports.

Taylor won't get official Pro Bowl status since he won't be able to play in the exhibition. His recovery isn't supposed to last long into the offseason, while the big question mark is whether there Bills decide to bring him back as the guy who leads the offense in Year 1 of the Sean McDermott era.