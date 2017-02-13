Bills beat writer Vic Carucci says he's been told Taylor (core muscle surgery) is unwilling to agree to a restructured contract that would reduce his pay, The Buffalo News reports.

It's also been reported that Taylor would prefer to return to the Bills, but Carucci's sources say the quarterback and his agent are convinced they can receive a boatload of money if Taylor hits the open market, so they may be unwilling to take a pay cut to keep Taylor in Buffalo. We'll see how much new coach Sean McDermott pushes to keep Taylor in the fold, though the thought all along had been that if the quarterback was going to return for another season, it would be under a reduced deal given that the team has mixed feelings about his 2016 performance.