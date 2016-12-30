Brown missed Friday's practice due to illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the jets.

We'll see if Brown makes the short trip to play the Jets, where the tackle monger would play a role in trying to stop the New York run game after the Bills were torched by Jay Ajayi (206 yards) and the Dolphins last week.

