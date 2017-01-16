Werner appears to have retired, Scott Horner of the Indy Star reports.

Werner was speaking on German television and revealed that his history of knee problems has left him unable to perform at the level required by NFL teams. Although he's still just 26 years old, that reality has caused Werner to call time on his career. A first-round pick in 2013, Werner made 38 appearances for the Colts, registering 81 tackles and 6.5 sacks, before joining the Jaguars only to be released prior to this season.