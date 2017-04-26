Burks was waived by the Jets on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Burks joined the Jets practice squad midway through the 2016 season and was promoted the active roster for the team's season finale, recording two carries for a loss of four yards. He was unlikely to see much time in 2017 and his release doesn't alter the depth chart much. Burks will be a free agent if he clears waviers.

