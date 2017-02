Fusco was released by the Vikings on Friday.

Fusco, a sixth-round pick in 2011, has started 63 of his 66 career games played, predominately featuring at right guard. However, after the Vikings surrendered 104 quarterback hits, the seventh-most in the league this past season, and finished last with 3.2 yards per rush, change was inevitable along their offensive line, thus explaining Fusco's release.