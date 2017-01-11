Hill, a running back from Wyoming, will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hill's historic career at Wyoming has come to a close as he sets his sights on playing in the NFL. He ran for 4,287 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons at Wyoming. He ran for an impressive 1,631 yards as a sophomore, but he truly exploded in 2016 with 1,860 yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 5.33 yards per carry. With several high profile junior running backs going back to school in 2017, Hill has a chance to move up in the running back pecking order once April rolls around. As a smaller school running back, Hill could face some skepticism. However, he was able to run for 277 yards combined against two of the best defenses he faced in 2016 (Boise State and San Diego State).