Broncos' A.J. Derby: Misses practice Wednesday
Derby (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
With both Derby and Virgil Green in the NFL's concussion protocol, Jeff Heuerman is currently the Broncos' top healthy tight end as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches.
