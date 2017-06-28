Janovich (ankle) told the Broncos' official site that he's healthy and ready for the 2017 season.

An injured left ankle cost Janovich the final five games of the 2016 season. The Broncos didn't bring in any fullback competition during the offseason, so look for the Nebraska product to open training camp atop the depth chart.

