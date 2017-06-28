Broncos' Andy Janovich: Left ankle healthy again
Janovich (ankle) told the Broncos' official site that he's healthy and ready for the 2017 season.
An injured left ankle cost Janovich the final five games of the 2016 season. The Broncos didn't bring in any fullback competition during the offseason, so look for the Nebraska product to open training camp atop the depth chart.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR leagues
Picking at No. 2 will probably mean taking a running back in Round 1. It does not mean you...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR leagues
Unlike the obvious decision in a standard draft, the No. 3 pick is more interesting in the...