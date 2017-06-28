Janovich (ankle) is healthy and "good to go" for 2017, Jon Schlosser of All22.com reports.

An injured left ankle cost Janovich the final five games of the 2016 season. The Broncos didn't bring in any fullback competition during the offseason, so look for the Nebraska product to open training camp atop the depth chart.

