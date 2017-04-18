Talib will not face discipline after being involved in an off-field incident in 2016, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Talib was involved in a shooting incident in June of 2016 during which he clipped himself in the leg. He will be required to undergo a firearm safety course, but will not receive a suspension or fine for the incident. Talib was ranked the league's No. 1 cornerback by Pro Football Focus entering Thanksgiving weekend last season despite missing three games with a lower back injury, and is a big reason why the Broncos were the NFL's best pass defense last year with 185.8 yards allowed per game through the air.