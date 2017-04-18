Talib will not face discipline after being involved in an off-field incident in 2016, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Talib was involved in a shooting incident in June of 2016 during which he clipped himself in the leg. He will be required to undergo a firearm safety course, but will not receive a suspension or fine for the incident. Talib was ranked the league's No. 1 cornerback by Pro Football Focus entering Thanksgiving weekend last season despite missing three games with a lower back injury, and is a big reason why the Broncos were the NFL's best pass defense last year with 185.8 yards allowed per game through the air.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories