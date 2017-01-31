Broncos' Bennie Fowler: Fails to keep up momentum in 2016
Fowler caught 11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns during the 2016 campaign.
After ending the 2015 season by being on the receiving end of Peyton Manning's last pass, a successful two-point conversion in Super Bowl 50, Fowler was unable to take his game to the next level in 2016. A fractured elbow that hampered him early on and inexperience at quarterback certainly didn't help matters as a No. 3 receiver failed to emerge behind Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Fowler enters 2017 as an exclusive rights free agent, but it would be a surprise for Denver not to bring him back as a low-cost option. The toughness he has exhibited over the middle should make him a potential viable option in the slot. Then again, that's what many said after the 2015 season.