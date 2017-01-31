Fowler caught 11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns during the 2016 campaign.

After ending the 2015 season by being on the receiving end of Peyton Manning's last pass, a successful two-point conversion in Super Bowl 50, Fowler was unable to take his game to the next level in 2016. A fractured elbow that hampered him early on and inexperience at quarterback certainly didn't help matters as a No. 3 receiver failed to emerge behind Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. Fowler enters 2017 as an exclusive rights free agent, but it would be a surprise for Denver not to bring him back as a low-cost option. The toughness he has exhibited over the middle should make him a potential viable option in the slot. Then again, that's what many said after the 2015 season.