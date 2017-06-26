Turner sustained a "semi-high ankle sprain" on the first day of OTAs, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Turner initially needed a walking boot to move about, but he's now able to walk without assistance. He should be ready to go in time for the start of training camp next month.

