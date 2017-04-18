Broncos' Bradley Roby: Broncos will exercise fifth-year option
Roby will have his fifth-year option exercised by the Broncos, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Exercising Roby's option was a commitment to defense for the Broncos, as him and fellow cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris are huge reasons why Denver ranked first in the NFL with 185.8 passing yards allowed per game last season. Expect Roby to have another strong season in 2017-18, given that he can stay healthy.
