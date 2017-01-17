McManus converted 29 of 34 field-goal attempts and 32 of 33 extra points across 16 games in 2016.

McManus, who notched 30 field goals last year, fell one successful kick shy of that mark in 2016, but didn't have a down year by any means. His 29 makes was good for 10th-most in the league and he never missed an attempt within 40 yards, outside of his lone miscue on an extra point. Now headed for free agency in the offseason, look for Denver to do all they can to bring lock down McManus for the foreseeable future.