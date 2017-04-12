Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Sheds pounds during rehab

Anderson (knee) is down to 223 pounds with about five pounds left to lose, Anderson said on Twitter.

"Stout," as Cosmo Kramer would say, Anderson's stocky physique seldom got in the way of big-time plays early in his career, as evidenced by his 48-yard game-winner against New England in 2015 and his 51-yard catch-and-run in Oakland in 2014. Last season, however, Anderson lacked that explosiveness during an injury-shortened season. Anderson averaged a play of 20 or more yards just once every 42 touches in 2016 as compared to once every 25 touches in 2015 and once every 19 touches in 2014. Head coach Vance Joseph emphasized finding players who can take the ball from the line of scrimmage to the house during his press conference on Monday, and perhaps a few less pounds can give Anderson's elusiveness a boost and prevent the kind of injuries that have sidelined him in 2015 and 2016. If not, Denver has already notably met with a number of early and mid-round running back options for the upcoming draft.