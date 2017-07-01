Kelly (wrist) is aiming to resume throwing by mid-July, Max Meyer of NFL.com reports. "
The rookie out of Ole Miss was unable to participate in any of Denver's offseason program as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his throwing wrist. Fortunately, it appears Kelly is moving in the right direction and if he's able to begin throwing in the next two weeks, it'll set him up to be ready in time for training camp. Still, missing the offseason program does set Kelly back a bit and he'll need to impress in camp in order to make the 53-man roster.
