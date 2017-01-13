Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Back running again

Anderson, who tore his right meniscus in October, has started running on a treadmill and expects to be ready once training camp begins, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Anderson's knee injury and subsequent surgery left him unavailable for the final 10 weeks of this season. While that offered more opportunities to rookie Devontae Booker, the Broncos' running game finished 27th league-wide. As a result, Anderson, who had Denver's lone 100-yard rushing game this season, figures to lead the team's backfield attack once healthy. In beginning to run again, Anderson has cleared a hurdle on his road to recovery, which he anticipates to culminate with a training-camp return. Should that transpire, Anderson's injury, along with Denver's trouble running the ball, could see him enter the season with a cooler fantasy stock than last season, but his starting status would figure to benefit him nonetheless.