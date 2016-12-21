Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Not in line to practice again this season

Coach Gary Kubiak relayed Wednesday that Anderson (knee) will not return to practice this season, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Anderson has been on IR since Oct. 29, after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. Per Kubiak, the plan is for Anderson to "maybe start running here in the next two weeks. I would say he's on course for sometime in February." In Anderson's continued absence, Justin Forsett and Devontae Booker will continue to handle the Broncos' rushing duties.