Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Running full speed

Anderson (knee) is running full speed and expects to be cleared for football-related activities later this month, 9News Denver reports.

Anderson went under the knife in late October to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Although he's now able to run without any problems, he's yet to resume cutting, the very movement that caused Anderson's injury in the first place. However, he doesn't seem to think that will be a problem as Anderson believes he'll be cleared to resume all football-related activities within the month. If the running back is to be believed, that timeline would leave him plenty of time to get back into shape before offseason workouts start up in April.