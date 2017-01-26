Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Scores five touchdowns in injury-shortened season

Anderson rushed for 437 yards and four touchdowns on 110 carries and added 16 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown during the 2016 season.

The beginning of Anderson's 2016 season started off as hot as the end of the 2015 postseason, with Anderson tallying 232 total yards and three touchdowns in the season's first two games. He cooled off considerably for four weeks until he busted out a 107-yard day against the Texans in Week 7, a game in which Anderson suffered a season-ending knee injury. Anderson will return to a new offense in 2017. Gone will be Gary Kubiak's inside-outside zone scheme and, instead, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is expected to install a more wide-open attack. Expect Anderson to thrive in such an environment as he exploded onto the scene in 2014 when Denver was more spread out with Peyton Manning and one of Denver's few holdovers from the offensive staff will be Anderson's position coach, Eric Studesville.