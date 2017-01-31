Latimer caught eight of 15 targets for 76 yards during the 2016 season.

Just three years ago, Latimer looked like a combination of size and speed that was destined to do big things in Denver's passing offense. Instead, he's nabbed just 16 passes and one touchdown in three season and enters a contract year as more of a value on special teams than on offense - not exactly what one would hope for from a second-round pick. A more wide open attack under new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy may conjure up some of the production Latimer enjoyed in a spread offense at Indiana, but it's perhaps even more likely that Latimer will be playing football elsewhere sooner than later.