Ware (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of The Denver Post reports.

Ware injured his back in Saturday's game against the Chiefs. The specifics of the injury are unclear but it was enough to keep him out of Week 17, and with the Broncos eliminated from the playoffs they had no reason to keep him on the roster if he couldn't play this week. He ends his 12th season with 15 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, in 10 games played, all career lows.