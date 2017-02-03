Ware (back) plans to return for the 2017 season, and hopes he remains with the Broncos, The Denver Post reports.

Ware played just 10 games this season due to forearm and back injuries, resulting in career lows in tackles (15) and sacks (4.0), and is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. At 34 years old, Ware is looking forward to his 13th NFL season, which he wants to take place in Denver. According to Ware, new Broncos coach Vance Joseph has given him promising indications regarding his future with the team, but it still remains to be seen whether general manager John Elway will re-sign him knowing Denver already boasts Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett at outside linebacker. Although Ware is also coming off surgery to repair a ruptured disk in his back, the fact that he expects to be cleared for all activities in two weeks bodes well for him being ready ahead of the 2017 campaign.