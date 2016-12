Ware (back) will undergo surgery Friday on a ruptured disc in his back, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Ware was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, officially ruling him out for Sunday's season-finale against the Raiders. Look for more updates to come after his surgery. Ware, 34, finishes his 12th season in the league with career lows in tackles and sacks, which may put his future with the team into question this offseason.