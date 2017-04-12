Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Bothered by hips until recently

Thomas said his hips bothered him for much of the 2016 season, but he doesn't expect them to be a problem in 2017, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.

Though he needed some time for his troublesome hips to heal, Thomas should be ready to participate in most or all of the Broncos' offseason program. He hinted he has a plan to avoid future problems of a similar nature, saying "I'll be on top of it," when asked if he thought his hips would be an issue during the upcoming season. The larger concern is Denver's quarterback play, with Thomas coming off a 2016 season in which he had his lowest marks for receptions (90), receiving yards (1,083) and touchdowns (five) since 2011, despite playing all 16 games for a fifth straight year. The team is expected to hold a competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, hoping that both players' increased experience -- in addition to an improved offensive line -- will at least push the Denver offense back toward the middle of the NFL pack.