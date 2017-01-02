Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Ends 2016 season with four catches

Thomas caught four of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Thomas briefly left Sunday's game with an injury, but soon returned. During a rough 2016 season for Denver's offense, Thomas still managed to top 90 catches and 1,000 yards for the fifth straight year. Plenty of questions will need to be answered before he shoots for number six. Head coach Gary Kubiak is set to retire and Thomas is likely to be playing in a new offense next season. He might also be catching passes from a new quarterback, depending on whether the new staff decides to stick with Trevor Siemian, move on with 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch or look elsewhere for solutions.