Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Fully healthy entering this season

Thomas is no longer bothered by the hip problem that plagued him last season, Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com reports.

Thomas has started 90 consecutive games for the Broncos, but the 29-year-old battled through hip tightness during the first couple months of last season. Although Thomas was absent from Denver's injury report after that period, and finished with 90 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns to boot, he admitted his hip's condition held him back at times over the course of the campaign. However, thanks to some changes in his diet and preparation regimen, Thomas says, "it's totally different", because he no longer wakes up needing to loosen his hip. That improvement has the Pro Bowler excited about the upcoming season, when he'll also be reunited with former offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.