Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Held to 20 yards in back-breaking loss

Thomas caught three of eight targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Despite the offense's floundering, Thomas was actually showing well in recent weeks, with 28 catches in Denver's first four games after the bye. That all came crashing down on Sunday with season lows in catches and yards. It's been a tough year for Thomas with an uncustomary level of inexperience at quarterback and he might get rookie Paxton Lynch tossing passes his way in what amounts to a meaningless Week 17. In Lynch's two starts this season, Thomas has caught 11 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.