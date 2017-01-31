Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Snags 90 passes during 2016 season

Thomas reeled in 90 of 145 targets for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Thomas' production across the board represented his lowest totals since the 2011 season. It is no coincidence that the four years of elite-level production in between were with Peyton Manning at the helm. Though Thomas still found his way into the Pro Bowl, he lacked consistent play with only two games of 100 yards or more and no touchdowns after the Broncos' Week 11 bye. New head coach Vance Joseph has promised a more up-tempo, aggressive offense in 2017, but without strides from last year's starter Trevor Siemian or 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch, there might not be enough quality passes to go around to sustain both Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, who often looked like the No. 1 man in Mile High.