Wolfe (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Kansas City, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Carrying this neck injury for much of the season, Wolfe has now been removed for a second straight contest as a result. There's a chance that he'll return Sunday, but his pass-rushing chops would likely be close to non-existent, as he's managed just one sack in his last eight appearances.