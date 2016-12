Wolfe (neck) did not practice Wednesday.

The defensive end is battling a neck injury, and coach Gary Kubiak implied that Wolfe's status won't become clear until later in the week. "Derek's doing good," Kubiak said. "I don't know if he'll be out here tomorrow or not. We'll see, but I think he's got a good chance to get there. So we'll just stay postiive and hopefully we'll get there."