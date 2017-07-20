Broncos' Devontae Booker: Better Prepared For Year 2
Less than a year removed from two knee surgeries, Booker hit a rookie wall in 2016, but is poised to improve during his sophomore campaign, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Rumors flew after the 2016 draft that, had Denver not been able to nab Paxton Lynch, Booker was on their radar in the first round. He slid to the fourth and his quick-twitch style paired with a bruising physique made many wonder how long it would take for Booker to capture Denver's lead job. It ended up being after Week 7, as C.J. Anderson's season-ending knee injury left Booker as Denver's top dog. It didn't work out as Booker averaged just under three yards per carry for the rest of the season. He did show flashes as a talented all-around back, however, including his 109-total-yard performance in Week 17 during which he scored two touchdowns. The Broncos depth chart, outside of Booker, is deep, but features a ton of question marks including the inconsistent Anderson, injured Jamaal Charles, and inexperienced De'Angelo Henderson. That depth can make it difficult for Booker to get too many touches. The quality of that depth could also mean that Booker is the Broncos' lead back before long.
