Booker rushed for 612 yards and four touchdowns on 174 carries and added 31 catches for 265 yards and a score in 2016.

After taking Booker in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, the Broncos made no secret of the fact that they thought they got a steal. Booker didn't always look that way, though, fumbling on his very first play as a Bronco - his first of four on the season - and failing to average four yards per rush in 10 of 16 games. The good news is that Denver's attack should be more open in 2017, perhaps more like the spread attack that Booker excelled in at Utah. He also ended 2016 on a high note, a 109-yard-two-touchdown game against Oakland. He should face some competition from Kapri Bibbs, who also showed some big-play ability in 2016, but expect Booker to have an inside track toward being C.J. Anderson's primary complement in 2017, particularly with his abilities as a receiver.