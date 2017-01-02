Booker rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and added 52 yards and a score on two catches in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

The season ended the way the Broncos had hoped it would start for Booker, who scored on an 11 yard off-tackle to start the game and then added a second score on a 43-yard screen on third and long in the second quarter. Booker's uneven rookie season was partially his own doing, but sub-par offensive line play didn't help matters. The line looked decidedly better on Sunday and, with Denver returning to a two-back offense for the first time since rookie fullback Andy Janovich went on injured reserve, Booker showed flashes of quality play. If he can build off of how 2016 ended, he should serve as a quality complement to C.J. Anderson entering 2017.