Booker handled five carries for 27 yards and gathered in six of 10 passes for 44 yards during Sunday's 33-10 loss at Kansas City.

The Broncos may have thrown their expected Week 16 game plan out the window after a blitzkrieg start by the Chiefs, who jumped out to a 21-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. In any case, Booker was a beneficiary due to his all-around skill set. Leading Denver in rushing yards, receptions, receiving yards, and targets, he nearly matched his yards from scrimmage from the previous three games combined, as his 71 yards fell 10 yards shy. Although the defending Super Bowl champions have been knocked out of postseason contention, Booker will attempt to conclude his rookie year on a positive note next Sunday against a Raiders defense that has allowed 136.7 scrimmage yards per game and 16 touchdowns to running backs on the campaign.