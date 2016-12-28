Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Confined to one catch
Sanders caught a 26-yard pass in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Sanders failed to come anywhere in the vicinity of his 162-yard Week 12 outing against the Chiefs, seeing season lows in catches, yards and targets. With all eyes now on 2017, rookie Paxton Lynch is rumored to be in line for playing time. In Lynch's two starts this season, Sanders has caught 10 passes for 108 yards. He also hauled in Lynch's first career touchdown when the rookie was thrust into action in Week 4 against Tampa Bay.
