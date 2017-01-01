Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits game with foot injury

Sanders was forced out of Sunday's season finale, with a foot injury.

Sanders will finish Sunday's game against the Raiders without a catch and closes out the 2016 campaign with 79 catches for 1,032 yards and five TDs over 16 games.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola