Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits game with foot injury
Sanders was forced out of Sunday's season finale, with a foot injury.
Sanders will finish Sunday's game against the Raiders without a catch and closes out the 2016 campaign with 79 catches for 1,032 yards and five TDs over 16 games.
