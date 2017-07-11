Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Spending less time at drive-thru
Sanders has cut fast food out of his diet in an effort to improve his body, Mike Klis of KUSA-TV 9 News reports.
Despite the boyish looks and spindly frame, Sanders is no longer a spring chicken at 30 years old. The increased attention to fitness will help ensure that the speedster's play doesn't regress. Another key will be Denver's new offense under offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Sanders tallied 2,167 yards in two season in Gary Kubiak's more deliberate-moving attack, but it doesn't take a great memory to recall what Sanders did in a similar offense as McCoy's in 2014: notch 101 catches for 1,404 yards despite Peyton Manning being hobbled down the stretch. Neither Trevor Siemian nor Paxton Lynch presents a clear upgrade to even a hobbled Manning, but a pass-happier offense and healthier lifestyle should still lead to greater production for Sanders, who praised Siemian's throws on in- and out-breaking routes and Lynch's deep ball.
