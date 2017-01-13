Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops 1,000 yards again

Sanders (foot) caught 79 passes (on 139 targets) for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games played this season.

Sanders was forced into exit early from Denver's season finale due a foot injury, but that only came after he put together a third straight 1,000-yard season since joining the Broncos. Despite dealing with the respective growing pains of quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, Sanders' 79 catches and 139 targets both marked the second-most over his seven-year career. Coming off a three-year, $33 million extension signed in September, the veteran has also now scored at least five touchdowns in four consecutive campaigns. With former Chargers coach Mike McCoy slated to become the Broncos offensive coordinator, Sanders could benefit from an attacking scheme build around the team's playmakers, The Denver Post reports, particularly if the club's quarterback play improves in 2017.