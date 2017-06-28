Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Progressing ahead of schedule

Charles (knee - meniscus) is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery, Troy E. Renck of Denver7 reports. "I am doing everything. I have been cutting the last couple of days with the guys during the offseason workouts. I feel like the way I am cutting that I am back to the normal me, man. It feels good to be moving around again," Charles said Tuesday. "I have been knowing this the whole offseason [that the knee was fine]. Nobody can take nothing away from me except God when my time is up. I am still 30 years old. I still have a lot of special stuff to do."

Despite being held out of team drills during Denver's offseason program, it sounds as if Charles was at least able to ramp up his level of activity during the final days of June's minicamp earlier in the month. Most people want to typecast the veteran running back into a complementary third-down role given the combination of his age, injury history and proven receiving chops, but Charles evidently believes he's still capable of much more. Although the Broncos coaching staff may feel otherwise, nothing is certain until the pads come on in training camp, which remains Charles' expected return date.