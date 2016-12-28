Heuerman cauht three of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Heuerman saw career highs in snaps, catches and targets with A.J. Derby and Virgil Green out on Sunday. Should either of them return to the lineup in Week 17, Heuerman is likely to take a small step back, but don't be surprised if his role remains prominent as the game will be all about evaluating young talent and injuries have limited the 2015 third-round pick's usage in his first two seasons.