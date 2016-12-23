Heuerman is on track to start at tight end for the Broncos on Sunday against the Chiefs, with fellow TEs A.J. Derby and Virgil Green both out with concussions.

Two of Heuerman's four receptions this season have gone for 20 or more yards and he did haul in two catches on four targets for 40 yards this past Sunday against the Patriots, but the 2015 third-rounder remains a speculative fantasy play in Week 16.