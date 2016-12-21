Heuerman nabbed two of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Heuerman nabbed his first pass since Week 4 on Sunday. Last year's third-rounder has struggled to get acclimated in Denver, with Virgil Green taking the starting gig during the off-season and A.J. Derby coming on strong since a mid-season trade. He might get his chance on Sunday with both Derby and Green in concussion protocol. If he does see extended time, look for Denver to use Heuerman to stretch the field. Two of his four receptions this season have gone for 20 or more yards.