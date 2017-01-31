Norwood was targeted 35 times in 2016, tallying 21 catches, 232 yards and a touchdown. He returned 25 punts for 204 yards and another three kicks for 65 yards.

Norwood's punt returning ability was an asset during the Broncos' Super Bowl run, and he even set a Super Bowl record for longest punt return. That element of his game became a liability in 2016 as he fumbled five times down the stretch, losing three. Two of those losses came in Denver's overtime defeat against the Chiefs in Week 13. Norwood was the Broncos' third most prolific wide receiver in 2016, a title that carries little weight given his competition. Based on his issues with ball security in 2016 and younger options available, it wouldn't be a surprise if Norwood's days in Denver are over.